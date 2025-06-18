LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 18, 2025, 07:41 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 07:41 IST
BREAKING: US to Temporarily Close Jerusalem Embassy Amid Escalating Israel-Iran Conflict
The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem will shut down for three days due to heightened security concerns as tensions between Israel and Iran continue to escalate.

