Published: Jun 01, 2025, 20:51 IST | Updated: Jun 01, 2025, 20:51 IST
Breaking | Ukraine to propose roadmap for peace deal in Istanbul | Russia-Ukraine war
Peace talks between Russian Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul expected to take place at 10:00 GMT in Turkey. Ukrainian negotiators will propose a road map for peace deal ahead during peace talks. Reports say Ukrainian terms for peace as set out in documents or in the documents that they have presented are largely unchanged from Kyiv's previous position.