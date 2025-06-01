LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 01, 2025, 20:21 IST | Updated: Jun 01, 2025, 20:21 IST
Breaking: Ukraine launches massive drone attack on Russia, targets airbases and nuke bombers
Ukraine reportedly launched a major drone strike on a Russian airbase, damaging and destroying over 40 Russian bombers. More details on this soon!

