Breaking | Trump-Putin hold hour-long telephonic talks, Ukraine on the agenda

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on Thursday and discussed the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and the situation in the Middle East. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Putin and Trump spoke for nearly an hour and had detailed discussions on Iran and the Middle East. The two leaders also agreed that they would keep talking to each other. Trump raised the issue of a ceasefire in the Ukraine War and a speedy end to hostilities, following which Putin stressed the Russian side’s readiness to continue negotiations. Putin said Russia will achieve its goal of removing root issues that led to the Ukraine conflict and told Trump that Russia will not step back from its goals in Ukraine. The Kremlin said that the two leaders didn’t talk about halting some US weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Watch in for more details!