LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Breaking | Tourist boat capsizes during thunderstorm in Vietnam; 34 dead; 8 missing
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 19, 2025, 22:44 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2025, 22:44 IST
Breaking | Tourist boat capsizes during thunderstorm in Vietnam; 34 dead; 8 missing
Videos Jul 19, 2025, 22:44 IST

Breaking | Tourist boat capsizes during thunderstorm in Vietnam; 34 dead; 8 missing

A boat carrying tourists capsized during a sudden thunderstorm in Vietnam on Saturday afternoon during a sightseeing excursion, killing 34 people, state media reported. Eight others remain missing.

Trending Topics

trending videos