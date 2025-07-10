LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 10, 2025, 09:45 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 09:45 IST
Breaking | Strong earthquake tremor jolts Delhi-NCR; residents rush out of house
Videos Jul 10, 2025, 09:45 IST

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, and other cities of the National Capital Region on Thursday morning. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.4 on the Richter Scale. It hit Jhajjar, Haryana, today at 9:04 am. The tremors were felt in the entire NCR. Watch in for more details!

