Breaking | Strong earthquake tremor jolts Delhi-NCR; residents rush out of house

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, and other cities of the National Capital Region on Thursday morning. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.4 on the Richter Scale. It hit Jhajjar, Haryana, today at 9:04 am. The tremors were felt in the entire NCR. Watch in for more details!