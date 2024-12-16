In a significant diplomatic move, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media during a joint press conference. The leaders discussed strengthening bilateral ties, focusing on key areas like trade, regional security, and cultural cooperation. This high-level interaction highlights the growing partnership between India and Sri Lanka, with both countries committed to deepening their collaboration for mutual growth and stability.
BREAKING: Sri Lankan President Anura and PM Modi Hold Joint Press Conference
