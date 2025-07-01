LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /BREAKING: Senate passes Trump's mega bill after all-night session
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 01, 2025, 22:00 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 22:00 IST
BREAKING: Senate passes Trump's mega bill after all-night session
Videos Jul 01, 2025, 22:00 IST

BREAKING: Senate passes Trump's mega bill after all-night session

U.S. Senate passes sweeping tax-cut and spending bill; sends to house of representatives. Legislation passes after vice president Vance casts tie-breaking vote.

Trending Topics

trending videos