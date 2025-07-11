LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Breaking: Russia flexes nuclear might with Yars missile manoeuvres
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 21:30 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 21:30 IST
Breaking: Russia flexes nuclear might with Yars missile manoeuvres
Videos Jul 11, 2025, 21:30 IST

Breaking: Russia flexes nuclear might with Yars missile manoeuvres

Russia has launched military drills involving its Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system, showcasing its strategic nuclear capabilities amid rising global tensions.

Trending Topics

trending videos