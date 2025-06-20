LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 20, 2025, 17:56 IST | Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 17:56 IST
Breaking: over 1,000 Indian nationals to land in Delhi As India Launches Operation Sindhu
Iran has lifted its airspace restrictions to allow evacuation flights carrying roughly 1,000 Indian nationals amid the Israel–Iran conflict. Watch the video to know more updates on this!

