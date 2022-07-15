Breaking News: President Joe Biden arrives in lands in Jeddah to reset US-Saudi Arabia ties

Published: Jul 15, 2022, 10:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
US President Joe Biden lands in Jeddah where he will hold meetings with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Biden is expected to urge the Saudi government to ramp up oil production in a bid to rein in soaring costs.
Read in App