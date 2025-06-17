LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 17, 2025, 02:41 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 02:41 IST
Breaking: Netanyahu says Israel is changing the face of west Asia
Prime Minister Netanyahu has declared that Israel is "changing the face of West Asia," as the nation intensifies its military and strategic influence amid the conflict with Iran.

