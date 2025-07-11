Breaking | Marco Rubio says Trump invited to meet Xi Jinping in China

The American Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that Donald Trump has been invited to China to meet with his counterpart Xi Jinping. While addressing a media briefing at the ongoing ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, Rubio said that the American president is pretty keen on this visit, but both sides are working on the right date for it. Watch in for more details!