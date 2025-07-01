LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /BREAKING: Macron urges Putin to agree to Ukraine ceasefire
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 01, 2025, 23:15 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 23:15 IST
BREAKING: Macron urges Putin to agree to Ukraine ceasefire
Videos Jul 01, 2025, 23:15 IST

BREAKING: Macron urges Putin to agree to Ukraine ceasefire

Macron Urges Putin to Agree to Ukraine Ceasefire | Russia-Ukraine War

Trending Topics

trending videos