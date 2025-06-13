LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Breaking | Israel strikes Iran: Tel Aviv prepares for potential Iranian retaliation
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 13, 2025, 11:21 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 11:21 IST
Breaking | Israel strikes Iran: Tel Aviv prepares for potential Iranian retaliation
Videos Jun 13, 2025, 11:21 IST

Breaking | Israel strikes Iran: Tel Aviv prepares for potential Iranian retaliation

People in Tel Aviv are stocking up on essentials amid fears of Iranian retaliation. This is a fresh wave of explosions heard in Iran’s capital, Tehran.

Trending Topics

trending videos