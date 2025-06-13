Live TV
Breaking | Israel strikes Iran: Tel Aviv prepares for potential Iranian retaliation
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jun 13, 2025, 11:21 IST
| Updated:
Jun 13, 2025, 11:21 IST
Videos
Jun 13, 2025, 11:21 IST
Breaking | Israel strikes Iran: Tel Aviv prepares for potential Iranian retaliation
People in Tel Aviv are stocking up on essentials amid fears of Iranian retaliation. This is a fresh wave of explosions heard in Iran’s capital, Tehran.
Israel
Iran
World News
WION
