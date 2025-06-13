Published: Jun 13, 2025, 07:36 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 07:36 IST
Breaking | Israel strikes Iran: Netanyahu says our pilots are striking many targets in Iran
Israel has launched a ‘preemptive strike’ on Iran, said Israeli defence minister early Friday (Jun 13). A state of emergency has been declared in Israel following the military action.
“Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future,” Israel Katz said.