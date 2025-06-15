LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 15, 2025, 02:56 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 02:56 IST
Breaking: Israel's Haifa under attack, Israelis told to enter bomb shelters
The northern Israeli city of Haifa has come under attack amid rising conflict, prompting authorities to urge residents to take shelter. Emergency protocols have been activated across the region.

