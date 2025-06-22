LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 05:26 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 05:26 IST
Breaking | Israel-Iran war: Nasrallah’s close aide killed in Israeli strikes in Iran: Report
Amidst the ongoing Israel-Iran war, according to reports, a former bodyguard of Hassan Nasrallah has reportedly been killed in an Israeli strike in Iran.

