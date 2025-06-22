Published: Jun 22, 2025, 02:56 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 02:56 IST
Breaking | Israel-Iran war: Israel doesn’t want to wait for Trump’s 2‑week deadline: report
Israeli officials have told the Trump administration they do not want to wait two weeks for Iran to reach a deal to dismantle key parts of its nuclear program and Israel could act alone before the deadline is up, two sources said, amid a continuing debate on Trump's team about whether the U.S. should get involved. Watch in for more details!