Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 03:41 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 03:41 IST
Breaking: Israel-Iran war: IRGC says it launched suicide drones on Israel | Operation True Promise 3
Breaking: Israel-Iran war: IRGC says it launched suicide drones on Israel | Operation True Promise 3

Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced early Sunday the launch of suicide drones towards Israel, the latest wave of attacks as fighting between the two forces entered the 10th day.

