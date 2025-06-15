LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 15, 2025, 11:56 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 11:56 IST
Videos Jun 15, 2025, 11:56 IST

Breaking | Israel-Iran war: Drone infiltration sirens heard close to Jordanian border

A drone infiltration siren is sounding in Israel's Beit She'an and several nearby towns in northern Israel, which is close to the border with Jordan. Watch in for more details!

