/Breaking: Iranian drones attack Kurdish Prime Minister's office in Erbil

Two Iranian drones targeted the Iraqi Kurdistan prime minister's office and the home of the autonomous region's intelligence chief overnight, authorities said Monday. "Following an investigation by the Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Unit, my personal office and the home of the head of the Security and Intelligence Agency were targeted by Iranian drone attacks earlier today," Kurdistan Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said, in a post on X. "This is a dangerous escalation and a direct threat to the security and stability of the Kurdistan region."