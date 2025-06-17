LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 17, 2025, 03:11 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 03:11 IST
Breaking: Iranian attack damages Israel's Bazan oil refinery in Haifa bay, 3 killed
Iranian forces have reportedly damaged Israel’s Bazan Oil Refinery in Haifa Bay during a fresh wave of attacks. Watch to know more on this!

