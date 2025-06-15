LOGIN
Published: Jun 15, 2025, 24:26 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 24:26 IST
Breaking: Iran state TV says air defences activated around Abbas port
Iranian state TV reports that air defense systems were activated around Abbas Port amid an alleged Israeli aerial incursion and around 10 hostile Israeli aircraft were shot down.

