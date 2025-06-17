LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 17, 2025, 04:11 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 04:11 IST
Breaking: Iran state TV says air defence active in Tehran
Iran’s state TV reports that air defence systems have been activated across Tehran in response to incoming threats. Watch to know more on this!

