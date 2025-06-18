LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Breaking: Iran state media says terror group linked to Israel arrested
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 18, 2025, 03:41 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 03:41 IST
Breaking: Iran state media says terror group linked to Israel arrested
Videos Jun 18, 2025, 03:41 IST

Breaking: Iran state media says terror group linked to Israel arrested

Iranian state media reports the arrest of a terror group allegedly connected to Israel. Watch to know more!

Trending Topics

trending videos