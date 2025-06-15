LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 15, 2025, 04:56 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 04:56 IST
Breaking: Iran says Shahran oil depot targeted in Israeli strikes had 11 storage tanks
Videos Jun 15, 2025, 04:56 IST

The Israeli Air Force bombed the Shahran oil depot near Tehran a short while ago, according to Iranian media. Watch the video to know more on this!

