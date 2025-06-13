LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Breaking | Iran's supreme leader threatens Israel with severe reprisal | Israel strikes Iran
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 13, 2025, 11:06 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 11:06 IST
Breaking | Iran's supreme leader threatens Israel with severe reprisal | Israel strikes Iran
Videos Jun 13, 2025, 11:06 IST

Breaking | Iran's supreme leader threatens Israel with severe reprisal | Israel strikes Iran

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei said on state TV that Israel will face harsh punishment. He warned Israel of a bitter and painful fate ahead.

Trending Topics

trending videos