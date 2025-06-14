Published: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST
Breaking | Iran’s stern warning to nations after reports of US helping Tel Aviv intercept missiles
A senior Iranian official has warned that Iran will escalate its attacks on Israel and may target the regional bases of any country that attempts to defend the Israeli government. Speaking to CNN on Friday, the official said, “Iran reserves the right – under international law, to respond decisively to this regime.”