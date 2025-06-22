LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 11:56 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 11:56 IST
BREAKING: Iran 'reserves all options’ after U.S. strikes, says Foreign Minister
Following U.S. airstrikes on its nuclear sites, Iran's foreign minister warned that Tehran will use “all options” to defend itself, signaling possible military or strategic retaliation.

