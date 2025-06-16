LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Breaking: Iran military says Israel will not be habitable soon
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 16, 2025, 02:56 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 02:56 IST
Breaking: Iran military says Israel will not be habitable soon
Videos Jun 16, 2025, 02:56 IST

Breaking: Iran military says Israel will not be habitable soon

Amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran the Iranian military has warned that Israel "will not be habitable soon." Watch to know more on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos