Breaking | Iran: Brig Gen Majid Khadami named new IRGC intelligence chief | Israel-Iran war

Iran has named a new intelligence chief for its Revolutionary Guards following the death of his predecessor in an Israeli strike last week, according to the official IRNA news agency. IRNA reports that Major General Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), has appointed Brigadier General Majid Khadami to lead the IRGC’s intelligence division.