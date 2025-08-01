Published: Aug 01, 2025, 16:59 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 16:59 IST
Breaking: India responds to US sanctions and Trump’s oil trade remark
India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to recent U.S. sanctions on Indian companies over trade with Iran, stating that the matter is under review. When asked about former U.S. President Donald Trump’s comment suggesting India might buy oil from Pakistan in the future, Jaiswal declined to comment.