  • /Breaking: India responds to US sanctions and Trump’s oil trade remark
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 01, 2025, 16:59 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 16:59 IST
India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to recent U.S. sanctions on Indian companies over trade with Iran, stating that the matter is under review. When asked about former U.S. President Donald Trump’s comment suggesting India might buy oil from Pakistan in the future, Jaiswal declined to comment.

