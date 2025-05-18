Breaking | India expresses interest in expanding bilateral cooperation with Iran

India's national security adviser Ajit Doval holds talks with Iranian counterpart Dr. Ali Akbar Ahmadian. During the call, Doval underscored Iran's constructive role in the region and expressed India's interest in expanding bilateral cooperation, especially in the development of Chabahar port and the International North South Transport Corridor. He also thanked Iran for its continued assistance and support. Ahmadian affirmed that Iran and India, as two ancient civilizations, share deep-rooted ties and vast potential for political and economic collaboration. Watch in for more details!