LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Breaking: India begins evacuating students from Iran, around 110 students reach Armenian border
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 17, 2025, 06:11 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 06:11 IST
Breaking: India begins evacuating students from Iran, around 110 students reach Armenian border
Videos Jun 17, 2025, 06:11 IST

Breaking: India begins evacuating students from Iran, around 110 students reach Armenian border

India has started evacuating its students from conflict-hit Iran, with around 110 reaching the Armenian border safely. Watch to know more on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos