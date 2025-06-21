LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 21, 2025, 20:56 IST
Breaking: IAEA says no radiological consequences at Iran's Isfahan site
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that despite damage to facilities at Iran’s Isfahan nuclear site, there were no off‑site radiological consequences. Watch!

