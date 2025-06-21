Breaking | Earthquake rattles northern Iran amid war

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Iran's Semnan late on Friday (June 20), sending tremors through the region. According to reports from the GFZ, a magnitude 5.2 earthquake occurred around 35 km southwest of Semnan at 5.49 local time. The earthquake's depth was recorded at 10 km, indicating a relatively shallow tremor that could possibly cause major damage.