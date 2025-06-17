Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
Gravitas
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
breaking: Donald Trump urges Tehran residents to evacuate immediately amid rising tensions
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jun 17, 2025, 06:11 IST
| Updated:
Jun 17, 2025, 06:11 IST
Videos
Jun 17, 2025, 06:11 IST
breaking: Donald Trump urges Tehran residents to evacuate immediately amid rising tensions
Amid rapidly escalating tensions, Donald Trump has called on residents of Tehran to evacuate immediately. Watch to know more on this!
Trending Topics
trump tehran
wion
trending videos
Israel-Iran war: Iranian missiles strike Israel, 6 killed in Bat Yam, 4 women lost in Tamra
Peru Earthquake: Earthquake Shakes Capital Lima; 1 Person Dead, 5 Injured
South African President Ramaphosa meets with Canadian Prime Minister ahead of G7 summit
Breaking: Iranian missile attacks triggers sirens across Israel
6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Peru: Lima shaken, cathedral mass abandoned mid-prayer
Breaking: Iran state TV says air defence active in Tehran
Breaking: Netanyahu says Israel is changing the face of west Asia
Israel-Iran war: Iran commander hints at Pakistan nuclear backing, Islamabad dismisses Iran's claim
Israel-Iran war: Tehran is turning into a graveyard, Iranian residents say
Missile mayhem: War engulfs Israeli cities
Breaking: Iran state tv says drones & missiles launched on Tel Aviv & Haifa
Breaking | Israel strikes Iran: Netanyahu says our pilots are striking many targets in Iran
Breaking: Israel warns of missile attack on Tel Aviv, air force working to eliminate threats: IDF
Israel-Iran war: Netanyahu hails strikes as “one of the greatest military actions in history”
Breaking: Iran says Shahran oil depot targeted in Israeli strikes had 11 storage tanks
Israel-Iran War: Starmer Says UK Moving Military Assets To West Asia
US moves military resources to West Asia, 43,000 US troops in West Asia on high alert
RCB Vs PBKS Ahmedabad IPL 2025 Final: Rain Threat Looms Large
Breaking: Israel-Iran conflicts escalates with missiles & drone attacks
One killed, several injured as 6.1 earthquake hits Peru
PM Modi's Acceptance Remark While Receiving The Highest Honour Of Cyprus
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to canada to attend G7 summit
India's COVID cases surge: Kerala, Maharashtra worst hit states | Active cases cross 4,000 mark
Breaking: Iranian media rejects Israel's claim of downing F14 jets
Israel-Iran war: 3 killed in new wave of Iranian attacks on Israel
AI & Quantum tech ignite fears of doomsday
Israel-Iran war: Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says IAF controls the skies over Tehran
Israel-Iran war: Iran considers withdrawing from nuclear non-proliferation treaty amid tensions
Israel-Iran war: Two earthquakes struck Iran after Israel strikes Fordow nuclear site
Breaking: IDF claims Iran's weapon production site dismantled
Northeast India reels under severe floods, death toll mounts to 34
What May Have Happened In Plane's Cockpit
Israel-Iran war: Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says IAF controls the skies over Tehran
Israel-Iran war: Bat Yam hit by Iranian missiles; houses reduced to rubble after missile attack
Israel-Iran war: Reports suggest Pakistan closes border with Iran for an indefinite period
Israel-Iran war: Indian students to be relocated to Armenia from Iran amid rising tensions
Israel-Iran war: Iranian missiles targets Israel's top research campus Weizmann institute
Will Trump stop the Israel-Iran war?
Breaking: IAEA chief says Israeli strikes destroyed Iran's Natanz plant
Breaking: Iranian attack damages Israel's Bazan oil refinery in Haifa bay, 3 killed