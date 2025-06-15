LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Breaking: alarms activated amid fears of aircraft intrusion in Eilat
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 15, 2025, 05:41 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 05:41 IST
Breaking: alarms activated amid fears of aircraft intrusion in Eilat
Videos Jun 15, 2025, 05:41 IST

Breaking: alarms activated amid fears of aircraft intrusion in Eilat

Air raid sirens were activated in Israel's southern city of Eilat amid fears of a possible aircraft intrusion. Watch the video to know more on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos