LIVE TV
Gravitas
IPL
World
India
S Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
IPL
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Brazil coffee harvest starts in the heart of its biggest city
May 12, 2021, 05:15 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Brazil's arabica harvest kicked off symbolically this weekend with volunteers picking through one of the world's largest urban coffee farms at Sao Paulo's Instituto Biológico, a hub of agricultural research in the middle of the metropolis.
Read in App