BP's CEO Hunt: A fresh start with external candidates

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
After Bernard Looney's sudden departure from BP, the company has been searching both internally and externally for a new chief executive officer. BP's press office stated on Wednesday that chairman Helge Lund, who also serves as chairman of the company's nominating committee, informed employees via webcast that the search for a new CEO had begun.

