Both Pilots Dead As IAF Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes In Rajasthan's Churu

Two IAF pilots died in a Jaguar crash on Wednesday (July 9), but the aircraft’s journey into Indian skies began long before, and with no shortage of drama. On Wednesday afternoon, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Rajasthan’s Churu district, killing both pilots on board. The aircraft, which had taken off from the Suratgarh air base, went down in an agricultural field in Bhanoda village at around 1:25 p.m., according to police officials.