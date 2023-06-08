Bomb blasts kill 11 in Northern Afghanistan
An explosion in Afghanistan has resulted in the deaths of at least about 11 people. The blast took place inside a mosque at a time when people were attending the funeral prayers of the Taliban's provincial Deputy Governor. The explosion happened in Afghanistan's Faizabad town in Badakhshan. According to the Ministry of Interior, over 30 people have been injured in the blast including the former commander of the Bhaglan police who were attending the funeral inside the mosque.