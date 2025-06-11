/Bolsonaro appears before the Supreme Court, denies coup charges against him

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 11, 2025, 21:21 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 21:21 IST
Videos Jun 11, 2025, 21:21 IST

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro appeared before the Supreme Court and denied all charges related to an alleged coup attempt. The case has intensified political tensions in Brazil.

