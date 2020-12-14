LIVE TV
Bolivian family brings the world with them to Christmas
Dec 14, 2020, 07.10 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
In a colonial country villa in a rural area outside the Bolivian capital of La Paz, Marcela Roca de Hartmann brings the world to her home for Christmas in the form of hundreds of figurines she has collected from across the globe.
