videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Bolivia: Government allocates over 30 million dollars to police
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 06, 2024, 08:40 AM IST
Bolivian Government has made exercise mandatory for police. The Bolivian Government allocated over $30 million to equip the country's police force. Watch the video to get more insights!
trending now
Israel-Hamas war: France-Jordan drop aid in to Khan Younis
Bangladesh: Story of two women in politics | Bangladesh 2024 Elections
Hezbollah, Hamas blame Israel for Saleh Al-Arouri's death
Israel-Hamas war: Protest in West Bank after Hamas leader Arouri's killing
Japan Earthquake: Rescuers race against time to find survivors, death toll rises to 94
recommended videos
BYD now holds crown as most popular EV maker
Winter fitness hacks for staying fit this season | Beating Winter laziness
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Turkey
US Presidential Election: Biden compares Trump to Nazis in 2024 campaign launch
Golden Globes 2024: What to expect | WION E-Club
recommended videos
BYD now holds crown as most popular EV maker
Winter fitness hacks for staying fit this season | Beating Winter laziness
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Turkey
US Presidential Election: Biden compares Trump to Nazis in 2024 campaign launch