BMW i4 review: The all-electric 4 Series Gran Coupe

BMW has launched its second all-electric car, the new i4 sedan in India at an ex-showroom price of about seven million Indian rupees. The electric Gran Coupe promises a travel range of up to 590 kilometres on a single charge, which is the highest amongst the other on-sale mass-market and luxury electric cars in the country. And no need to say that it comes with a tech-laden cabin and rapid-charging capability. So, let's dive into some crucial details of the all-electric BMW i4 and check out how it behaves on the Indian roads.