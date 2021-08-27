Blackwater is charging $6,500 to evacuate people from Afghanistan

Aug 27, 2021, 02:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
$6500 US dollars- that's the amount one has to pay if they want to reserve a seat on a chartered flight. The US defence contractor has put a price on the lives of Afghans who want to flee from Kabul. WION brings you a report.
