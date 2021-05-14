Black Fungus or Mucormycosis: Deadly fungal infection making some COVID-19 patients blind in India

Black Fungus or Mucormycosis, a rare deadly fungal infection's multiple cases in patients of COVID-19 have been reported in India in the past few days. Mucormycosis is a fungal infection triggered by COVID-19 and has been a cause of disease and death of patients in transplants, ICUs, and immunodeficient patients since long. Black fungal infection can turn dangerous if left untreated and may turn fatal if uncared for. Watch this video to know how to prevent Mucormycosis and some dos and don'ts for black fungus in COVID patients.