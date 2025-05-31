Published: May 31, 2025, 19:51 IST | Updated: May 31, 2025, 19:51 IST
May 31, 2025, 19:51 IST
BLA militants launch massive attack in Balochistan's Surab city
It’s been over 18 hours, but there has been no action by the Pakistan government yet. The militants of the Baloch Liberation Army took control of Surab city in Balochistan province last night. In a statement released by the BLA, the group claimed to have taken control of key government installations in the city, including a bank and police station. Watch to know more!